Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tractor hits man at nursery

Don Macdonald, owner of Bouganvillia Dell Nursery at Walkers Point Rd, Granville was involved in an accident where his tractor rolled onto his leg.
Don Macdonald, owner of Bouganvillia Dell Nursery at Walkers Point Rd, Granville was involved in an accident where his tractor rolled onto his leg. Boni Holmes
Inge Hansen
by

A MAN who is believed to have been run over by a tractor has suffered serious leg injuries.

Paramedics were called to Bougainville Nursery on Walkers Point Rd at Granville about 2.40pm yesterday after receiving reports the man in his 60s had been injured.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

The man is understood to have been assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Maryborough airport in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was likely to be airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  bougainville nursery fcemergency granville queensland ambulance service

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Drivers escape injury in roundabout crash

Drivers escape injury in roundabout crash

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

  • News

  • 20th Dec 2017 7:44 PM

Bayside earns international title

CHAMPIONS: Bayside Martial Arts celebrate their success at a tournament in New Zealand.

The 19-strong team secured 58 placings.

Aquatic Centre school holiday opening hours

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Mea Gerry, Krystel Kakouris and Kira Watts.

The popular inflatables are operating too.

How to spot 'Santa' in the sky tonight

NASA's International Space Station.

It will be visible for minutes at a time.

Local Partners