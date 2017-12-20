Tractor hits man at nursery

Don Macdonald, owner of Bouganvillia Dell Nursery at Walkers Point Rd, Granville was involved in an accident where his tractor rolled onto his leg.

Don Macdonald, owner of Bouganvillia Dell Nursery at Walkers Point Rd, Granville was involved in an accident where his tractor rolled onto his leg. Boni Holmes

A MAN who is believed to have been run over by a tractor has suffered serious leg injuries.

Paramedics were called to Bougainville Nursery on Walkers Point Rd at Granville about 2.40pm yesterday after receiving reports the man in his 60s had been injured.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

The man is understood to have been assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Maryborough airport in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was likely to be airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.