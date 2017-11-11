Trade students build fastest Formula 1

MARYBOROUGH secondary students have the racing edge after building and racing their own Formula 1 car.

Throughout the year students from Maryborough SHS, Aldridge SHS and St Mary's College have been enrolled in the formula student program at The Trade Training Centre.

Trade centre teacher Paul Tracey said the students fabricated all the components, then worked as a team to assemble the Le Mans style prototype race car.

"We travelled to Lakeside Raceway on Saturday, October 21, and raced our vehicle against 12 other cars which had been built throughout Southeast Queensland," Mr Tracey said.

"Our students overcame many hurdles including fuel supply issues and drive-train dramas along the way.

"They also finished their vehicle two months earlier than the other teams, in order to showcase their work at the Technology Challenge here in Maryborough in September."

Mr Tracey said the car was among the fastest on the track.

"We were one of the last four running. Our team gave up their car to two other teams who were knocked out due to mechanical failure.

"Our unofficial team leader, Max Ward, rallied to the cause and the team gave them the use of our car to allow their students an opportunity to compete.

"I would like to thank all of our sponsors - B&H Designs, Earles Paints and Klein Signs - for their continuous support of our students.

"I would also like to send out a huge thanks to all of the parent helpers and supporters who travelled to Brisbane for the event."

"In particular a special thank you to Mr and Mrs Youngberry for their support and equipment. providing a car trailer, box trailer, barbecue and gazebos for the team."