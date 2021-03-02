Menu
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Tradie accused of threatening to ‘mow down’ Premier

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2021 2:08 PM
A NERANG man accused to threatening the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had his matter delayed in order for more information to be provided to defence.

Aaron Marriage appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he faced charges of using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

It is alleged the bricklayer threatened to "mow down" Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young on a Facebook post made in September last year.

Defence lawyer Nic Tobin, of Nic Tobin Legal, asked for the matter to be adjourned until April 19 so a brief of evidence could be obtained.

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Tradie accused of threatening to 'mow down' Premier

annastacia palaszczuk crime editors picks threat

