A Gold Coast man has been charged over the tragic crash that killed motorcyclist Craig Ward on the Pacific Mwy last year.

Police this morning confirmed officers have charged a 40-year-old Burleigh Heads man with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Mr Ward was forced to take evasive action to avoid a ladder which had fallen from a trailer of a ute while driving in Nerang on November 2 last year.

Craig Ward, 53, of Merrimac was killed in a horror crash on the Pacific Mwy in November last year. Picture: Facebook

As Mr Ward swerved to avoid the ladder, police say he was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Mr Ward was an avid motorcyclist and sporting enthusiast, as well as a member of the God's Squad Christian Motorcycle Club.

The fatal crash scene at Nerang. Picture: Scott Powick

At the time of his death, Mr Ward's colleages from Oceanic Group, where he worked for more than a decade, described the 53-year-old as a "wonderful man".

"He was outgoing, fun-loving. He loved his motorbike and loved coming to work," she said.

"He was always a lot of fun, everyone liked him - a good fellow. He'd been working with us for years.

Craig Ward was passionate about motorbikes. Picture: Facebook



Mr Ward's brother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post after the crash: "His parents, sister, nephews and great niece will all miss him so much.

"A kind soul who never hurt anyone. The family will grieve our loss," he wrote.

"However, our thoughts are also with the driver of the other vehicle."

Originally published as Tradie charged over fatal Pacific Mwy ladder crash