Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

Jason Warwick lost his licence when caught in a KFC drive-through while on a restricted work licence.

Jason Warwick lost his licence when caught in a KFC drive-through while on a restricted work licence.

A TRADIE on a restricted driver's licence valid only for work use has been booted off the road after police busted him in snacking-up on chicken in a KFC drive-through.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that Jason Warwick had no work log book, was not in work uniform, and the fast food drive-through not allowed on his restricted licence only to allow him to travel on a direct route between work sites and his home.

Jason Warwick, 47, a home maintenance tradesman from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with court orders when on a Restricted licence in Redbank Plains on Tuesday October 8, 2019; and using a mobile phone when driving.

"I was in a KFC drive-through," Warwick told magistrate Kurt Fowler.

"I should not have been driving. I'm guilty."

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said when seen driving on Redbank Plains Road at 11am Warwick was on a court-issued restricted licence following a previous offence - the licence only for work purposes to earn a livelihood.

Sgt O'Neill said Warwick was also using a mobile phone when he was observed driving through a shopping village.

When intercepted telling officers he shouldn't have been driving under the conditions of his restricted licence.

And it was not the most direct route between work and home.

"He was not in work clothes and unable to provide a work log book," Sgt O'Neill said.

When asked by Mr Fowler what he had to say on the matter, Warwick simply said - "I need the licence but I broke the law sir. It is what it is."

Mr Fowler said Warwick had been granted the special restricted licence on August 13 last year.

He cancelled the court order and fined Warwick $750.

And disqualified his licence for three months to start from Sunday January 12.