Passionate advocators of mental health awareness are Finn Meredith, 13, Jac Civil owner Todd Warren, Torquay Hotel owner Darren Carter, and Ray White Maryborough owner Guy Meredith. Annie Perets
START TALKING: Mental health awareness events on the way

Annie Perets
24th Jul 2018 6:30 PM
LOSING his nephew Perry to suicide in 2016 came as a complete shock to Maryborough man Guy Meredith, who said Perry didn't show any signs to indicate the battle he was feeling.

The Ray White Maryborough owner said Perry, who was 24, ran his own successful building business and appeared happy.

Since the tragedy, Mr Meredith has been actively involved with Australian charity Livin, which works to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Mr Meredith has teamed up with other business owners to organise two days of mental health awareness events on the Fraser Coast next month.

"Livin's motto is It Ain't Weak to Speak, and we want people to know it's okay to speak," Mr Meredith said.

"What someone looks like on the outside might not be what they are feeling on the inside."

Livin's co-founder Sam Webb - known for being a contestant on Survivor Australia and his recent role on Neighbours - will be in the region to conduct the events on August 30 and 31.

His visit will be highlighted by a tradies' breakfast to be held at Jac Civic depot on August 31 from 6.30am.

Jac Civic owner Todd Warren said tradies were prone to mental health issues from regular stress, whether it be pressure to take up more hours or travelling for work.

"Or it may not be financial but personal issues that they're having and they're not letting anyone know about them," Mr Warren said.

"I had a mate two years ago who left me blindsided - nobody, not even his family, knew he was struggling."

The tradies' breakfast, which is open to the public, will encourage conversation.

Food will be donated by local businesses.

From 7pm that day Mr Webb will attend the Torquay Hotel for an evening consisting of raffles, informal chats and fundraising.

He will speak with students at three schools on the Thursday of his visit.

The organisers hope thousands of dollars will be raised for Livin over the two days.

Need help?   Call Headspace Hervey Bay on 4303 2100.   If you need urgent help, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.  
