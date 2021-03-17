Tradies stop knife-wielding man who invaded M’boro homes

Carrying a 30cm butcher's knife, Waverley Allan Jade Blair terrorised the residents of a Maryborough street, entering three homes before attempting to walk into a motel room where he was subdued by a group of tradies.

The 34-year-old appeared before Maryborough District Court this week and pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including attempted robbery, attempting to enter a dwelling and entering a dwelling with intent.

The court heard Blair had entered the first house and asked "where's my money?"

When he was told he had the wrong house, Blair, intoxicated, threatened to kill their dog.

He then went to another nearby home and entered the house where a 14-year-old child, upon seeing Blair, ran into the living room.

He left that house and went to a third home where a woman was living by herself.

She heard him walk up the stairs and called out, asking who was there.

Blair smashed the glass door before walking away from the home, the court heard.

He then went to the Carriers Arms Hotel and walked into a motel room.

He was asked what he was doing before a groups of tradies subdued him and waited for police to arrived.

The woman who was living by herself when Blair tried to get into her home had since had to move in with her daughter as she was too scared to live alone, according to a victim impact statement.

She feared someone would try to break in again and had developed depression and anxiety after the incident.

The court heard Blair had been intoxicated at the time of the incident and had turned up the homes of those involved demanding "his money" rather than "their money".

He had been in and of prison since 2005 and his life had been impacted by drug and alcohol abuse.

Blair had lost two children to stillbirth and had engaged in mental health programs over the years.

He was given a head sentence of two and a half years in prison with a parole eligibility date of June 15 with time served.

Originally published as Tradies stop knife-wielding man who invaded Maryborough homes