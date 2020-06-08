TRADING BLOWS: MP defends $680m construction push

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien says there are no concerns about tradie numbers in his electorate, or nationally. Picture: Shane Zahner

ANY suggestion the Fraser Coast doesn’t have the tradie numbers to handle a predicted building influx is false, Llew O’Brien says.

The Wide Bay MP responded to claims from Labor senator Anthony Chisholm that the Federal Government was “failing regional areas like Maryborough” when it came to supporting apprentices and tradies.

“In Wide Bay alone, Llew O’Brien has overseen a massive drop of 37.42 per cent, or 909, fewer apprentices and trainees (since the LNP Government came into office),” Mr Chisholm said.

He claimed cuts to Tafe funding had contributed to a “tradie crisis” in Australia and said new modelling from the National Australian Apprenticeship Association showed more losses were on the way.

“If Scott Morrison fails to act, Australia is set to lose 100,000 apprentices and trainees this year – a massive 35 per cent drop,” Mr Chisholm claimed.

He said the government’s $680 million HomeBuilder scheme, which was predicted to create thousands of construction jobs by granting $25,000 to new home builders and those undertaking a major renovation, fell short.

“It’s all very well to talk about construction projects and renovations but you need tradies and apprentices to build them,” he said.

“A comprehensive plan would have encouraged construction right across the board, including social housing, guaranteeing opportunities for apprentices and trainees, thereby speeding up the economic recovery.”

Mr O’Brien hit back, accusing Mr Chisholm of starting a scare campaign in the midst of a global health crisis.

“Labor’s apprenticeship ­assertions are wrong,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The figure of 100,000 apprenticeships set to be lost due to COVID-19 is false.

“Preliminary reports indicate about 5 per cent of apprentices have been affected, which is about 13,000 nationally, and employers are suspending rather than cancelling apprenticeships so their apprentices are likely to resume as the economy reopens.”

Mr O’Brien said government schemes such as JobKeeper and the $1.3 billion Apprentice Wage Subsidy had kept the figures from being much worse.

He defended the HomeBuilder package, saying it ­“ensures a steady pipeline of work for apprentices”.

“The HomeBuilder package will directly support 140,000 Australian tradies and one million jobs indirectly in the residential construction sector,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Just recently we’ve made $10,000 scholarships available for veterans and young people to complete a vocational education and training course from Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level, plus $3000 for a work placement or 20-day paid internship with a local business.”