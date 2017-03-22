Tradition carries on with our Prep feature

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School - Prep Gold - Front (L-R) Cooper McMahon, George Rowland, Brayden Ewenson, Riley Stockdale, Flynn Hartley, Hunter Reynolds and Noah McAnally. Middle (L-R) Nicola Tassotti, Amaya Oliver, Wynter Garrett, Olivia Eastwood, Sienna Adermann, Tiffany Bryce and Eliza Morrisey. Back (L-R) Alex Perry, Lucas Merlo, Harry Angove, Leo Colquhoun, Obe Mau-Warria, Jayden Moller and Mica McVeigh.

HELPING create family keepsakes is one of the most rewarding parts of working in the newspaper industry.

A few years on and it still warms my heart when I see parents excited about their child featuring in the paper.

I remember heading down to the newsagents with my parents in Nanango to grab a copy of the local paper when there was a photo of me playing football.

It's amazing to see that still happening here in our region.

There is no doubt there will be thousands of excited and very proud parents across the Fraser Coast today as they pick up today's paper for the 2017 Fraser Coast Chronicle Prep Feature. The Chronicle's photographic team has worked hard over recent months to capture the memories and smiles of Prep students from dozens of schools across the region, so enjoy and don't forget to grab a copy for the grandparents too!