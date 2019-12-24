Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

A Maryborough Catholic church is struggling to keep parishioner numbers up as congregation members age.

A Maryborough Catholic church is struggling to keep parishioner numbers up as congregation members age.

FOR one ageing Fraser Coast church group, the idea of Australians “losing their religion” hits close to home.

According to Gary Pettiford, representative for St Mary’s Maryborough Catholic Parish, national data trends are reflected at the church.

“I agree with this notion and this is clearly reflected in our parish and most likely other religious groups in the Fraser Coast area,” Mr Pettiford said. He said an ageing population, inside and outside of the church, was taking its toll.

“Our parish is not growing but steadily declining,” Mr Pettiford said.

“This could be attributed to long-standing parishioners going into care, the death of several older parishioners in recent years and families moving to other cities.”

About 300 people on average attend Sunday masses at the traditional Catholic Church. Mr Pettiford said the average age of attendees was between 60 and 70.

“The attendees are in the older age bracket but we are committed to encouraging parents to bring their children regularly to practise the faith,” Mr Pettiford said.

“We are aware of the need to find ways to reach the younger generation in order to sustain our parish into the future.”

In the lead-up to Christmas, the church held a Christmas Carols night in November, with mass numbers increasing throughout the season.

Apart from that, Mr Pettiford said the parish’s mission remained the same as any other time of the year.

He said the issues of drug use and homelessness in Maryborough were unique challenges for the church.

Mr Pettiford said, despite these challenges and the issue of declining numbers, church leaders and members remained committed.

“It is business as usual in trying to care for the parishioners, the sick and the needy,” he said.