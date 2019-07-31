Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2019 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.

queensland ambulance service sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    premium_icon Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    News A man drank four litres of wine before committing a stalking offence

    Ex-partner's punch smashes woman's cheek

    premium_icon Ex-partner's punch smashes woman's cheek

    Crime Her cheek bone was so severely fractured, it had sunk 7mm

    Meet the Bay's golden girl at the golden arches

    premium_icon Meet the Bay's golden girl at the golden arches

    News Have you met Clare Prasser at Pialba McDonalds?