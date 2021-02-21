Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

by Nilsson Jones
21st Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)

Traffic lights at key Brisbane intersections were without power as 13,000 properties were blacked out across the city's northside.

Energex confirmed that about 4.30pm on Sunday more than 13,000 properties were without power.

Earlier in the afternoon that figure was more than 20,000.

Some of the worst-affected suburbs included Hamilton (3535), Ascot (3317) and Clayfield (2885).

Police confirmed that traffic lights at several key intersections have been affected by the blackout.

"We have teams currently monitoring those areas affected by the blackout and we will assign resources to the intersections which require the greatest assistance," a spokeswoman said.

"We are particularly concerned with busy intersections along Kingsford Smith Drive and Sandgate Rd have been affected."

As of 5.45pm, a little more than 1800 properties were affected, almost all in Clayfield.

A spokesman for Energex said earlier that while crews were unaware of the cause for the outage, investigations were under way.

Originally published as Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

More Stories

brisbane power outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

        Premium Content Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

        News Jesse Carsburg, 26, lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding hit a pole in Noosa on February 7.

        SEE THE LIST: Fraser Coast’s favourite dog breeds

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: Fraser Coast’s favourite dog breeds

        News With different breeds and crossbreeds of four-legged friends all around town, can...

        Crews to start work on $5m Coast road projects

        Premium Content Crews to start work on $5m Coast road projects

        News Crews will be out in force across the Fraser Coast from next week, with $5 million...

        Man tasered after allegedly attacking woman with glass shard

        Premium Content Man tasered after allegedly attacking woman with glass shard

        News A man who allegedly threatened police with a broken bottle after attacking two...