Petrol Truck
Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 8:10 AM

A GRAVEL truck crash on the M1 has led to major delays on Gold Coast roads this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the Pacific Motorway at Tugun about 6.50am after the trailer of a B-double truck rolled in the southbound lanes.

Police were diverting traffic up Stewart Rd about 7.40am.

Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb
A spokeswoman could not say if all southbound lanes had been blocked by the crash.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were not treating anyone at the scene at 7.40am, but may still be required, a spokeswoman said.

Firefighters also attended the rollover, but have now left the scene.

Long delays have been reported during the morning rush.

