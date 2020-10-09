TRAFFIC COURT: Drug and drink drivers weekly wrap-up

EVERY week, drink and drug drivers appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Here are some of the matters that were heard this week.

Woman crashes on way to hospital

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to drink-driving after she was involved in a crash while taking her husband to hospital.

Rosemary Anne Newhouse, 69, crashed on the corner of Woodstock St and Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough.

When police attended the scene, Newhouse appeared slightly drowsy.

The court heard she and her husband had travelled from Wondai to take him to the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Newhouse had consumed alcohol the night before travelling, the court heard.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of .176 per cent.

“That’s a high reading and it involved a traffic crash,” Magistrate Kurt Fowler said.

Newhouse was fined $750 and ordered off the road for eight months.

A conviction was recorded.

Glass of wine and beer puts woman over limit

A COUPLE of glasses of alcohol was enough to send a Maryborough woman over the limit when she was stopped by police on Alice St.

Tahnee Renee Laurina O’Grady pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to one count of drink-driving.

The court heard she had a glass of wine at one Maryborough hotel and a glass of beer at another before she was stopped by police.

O’Grady returned a reading of 0.090.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

P-plater caught drug-driving in Granville

A MAN, caught drug-driving, has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Corey Dennis McCutcheon was stopped by police in Odessa St, Granville.

He was on his P-plates at the this, the court was told.

McCutcheon made admissions to smoking marijuana.

He told the court he shouldn’t have done it.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Man off road for five months for drink-driving

A MAN, who was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning, was found to be drink-driving.

Jesse Aaron Bonnick was stopped by police in Jupiter St, Maryborough.

He returned a reading of 0.096.

Bonnick pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to one count of drink-driving.

He was fined $650 and he was disqualified from driving for five months.