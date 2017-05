New roundabout under construction in Torquay at the intersection of Bideford St and Torquay Rd.

TRAFFIC disruptions at the Torquay Terrace and Bideford St intersection are expected to come to an end early next week.

Local company JAC Civil is putting the finishing touches to a $600,000 project to build a new roundabout at the intersection.

Weather permitting, the final layer of asphalt will be laid and the concreting of the centre island and footpaths will be completed this week.

The project is being funded under the Australian Government's Blackspot Program.