Traffic lights to be installed at busy M'boro intersection

TRAFFIC lights are set to be installed at a busy Maryborough intersection.

More than $800,000 will be spent upgrading the Pallas St and Alice St intersection.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders made the announcement and said the upgrade was a priority.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Mr Saunders raised the issue earlier this year with the intersection becoming busier as the city grows.

"I want to thank Bruce for his advocacy. Not only will this bolster safety for thousands of drivers, it will also provide jobs and work for local subcontractors, which is important in our COVID-19 recovery," Mr Bailey said.

"In addition, we'll also be funding a $147,000 upgrade of the right turn lane into Kent Street from Ferry Street"

Mr Saunders said the projects would rollout in the 2020/21 financial year.

"I said this road was a priority for me, and I'm proud to again put the Maryborough electorate first," Mr Saunders said.

"We've locked in funding for major upgrades on the Bruce Highway, secured jobs by bringing the trains back to Maryborough and we're making our roads safer."

For more information about these projects, call 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au