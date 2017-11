THE long awaited traffic signals at the upgraded intersection of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd will be switched on today.

Transport and Main Roads Acting District Director Brendan Clancy said the intersection was safer now the $12.5 million project was completed.

The speed limit has been temporarily changed from 80km/h as a safety measure until a long-term solution can be implemented.

Motorists should be wary of changed traffic conditions.