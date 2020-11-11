Traffic offender’s cheeky offer to magistrate

A traffic offender has made a cheeky pitch to a magistrate while appearing before her in court.

Levi Rulon Hilton today pleaded guilty to multiple traffic offences.

Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Hilton handed over a fake driver's license at Cannon Hill in 2019 when pulled over by police who let him go.

Levi Rulon Hilton's Harley Davidson was seized by police.

Police later discovered it was his brother's licence and Hilton had been disqualified from driving by court for driving earlier in the year.

Police didn't catch up with Hilton until August this year, when they intercepted him on a Harley Davidson that had been unregistered and uninsured since 2016

A self-represented Hilton said it was wrong to give police a false driver's licence.

"I was heading to work that morning and just happened to have my brother's licence in my wallet," he said.

"I run a carpentry company there's only so much you can do in an Uber with tools. so I decided to run the gauntlet that day," he said.

Hilton said he'd been in the process of selling his Harley when police stopped him and seized the motorcycle in August.

He said he was hoping to sell it for $24,000:

"You interested?"

"No," Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert said instantly.

She fined Hilton $2310 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Levi Rulon Hilton appeared in court on multiple traffic charges.

