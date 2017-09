PARAMEDICS treated one patient with minor injuries after a two-car crash on Sunday morning.

A Mazda 323 Protege and a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Martin and Long Sts, Point Vernon, about 9.45am.

A Mazda is towed after a crash near the intersection of Long St and Martin St, Point Vernon. contributed

While neither road was closed, traffic control was put in place while crews cleared the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews also attended the scene.