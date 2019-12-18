Tragedy before Christmas as M’boro home burns down

A house on Alice St, Maryborough, went up in flames.

OUTSIDE the charred remains of the Maryborough home hangs a lone piece of tinsel, a sad reminder that a week out from Christmas, a man has lost his home.

Steve Maurer, 53, lost all his possessions when the Alice St home went up in flames on Tuesday night.

Peta Michelle Harvey, a 19-year-old Scarness woman, has been charged with arson in relation to the matter.

She faced Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday and the matter was adjourned until today.

Senior Constable Travis Kirby said the woman was accused of placing papers on the stove top in the kitchen about 6.30pm and turning it on, igniting the blaze.

The teenager was arrested at the scene.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Neighbour Leanne James was one of the people who called triple 0 after nothing the blaze from her house next door.

She was alerted to the flames by her husband, who was sitting in the living room.

Ms James said the flames were so bright her husband almost though the sun was rising again.

Last night police stood guard outside the house, with officers approached by caring members of the public, concerned about Mr Maurer’s wellbeing.

One of them, Meas Motha, had experienced a house fire herself three years ago.

She still remembers the shock and devastation of that night.

Yesterday she was talking about donating a bed and other supplies to help Mr Maurer get back on his feet.