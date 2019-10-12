Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning.
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning. Daily Telegraph
News

TRAGEDY: Man killed after being hit by train on Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Oct 2019 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSENGER train has been held up in Urunga for sometime after emergency services were called to deal with a critical incident. 

The incident occurred near the Urunga cemetery, with initial reports suggesting a northbound train collided with a man.

Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance were immediately called to the site just after 7am this morning.

Paramedics began emergency treatment on arrival, but the male was unable to be revived.

Police created a crime scene and it was examined by forensic officers. 

The train was allowed to leave about 9am, with the scene closed again until just after 11am for investigations to continue. 

If you or someone you know is suffering, help is available. 

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

coffs-clarence police emergency fatal nsw ambulance
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Sustainability high on whale pioneers' agenda

    premium_icon Sustainability high on whale pioneers' agenda

    News 'It's a bit like a training area for the young curious whales and to socialise'

    RAIN RELIEF: How much fell across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon RAIN RELIEF: How much fell across Fraser Coast

    Weather The Fraser Coast has been drenched overnight

    Hervey Bay secures first ever World Whale Heritage title

    premium_icon Hervey Bay secures first ever World Whale Heritage title

    News 'It was fantastic and emotional to be able to announce this award'

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO