‘Tragedy’: Seven’s axed shows ‘replaced by garbage’

A "RUBBISH decision" in favour of "franchise trash" and "confected voyeurism" is how many have reacted to Channel 7's axing of Queensland's stalwart lifestyle programs Creek to Coast, Queensland Weekender and The Great Day Out.

The shows, which have been on air for more than two decades, will cease production at the end of this year, in a death knell for the network's local content.

Scott Hillier filming in Townsville for Channel 7's Creek to Coast, which has been axed. Picture: Stewart McLean

Channel 7 justified the decision as a move to better resource new prime-time national shows in the 2020 line-up, including returning reality franchises Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife.

The Courier-Mail readers have reacted strongly to the network's decision, with some claiming the three programs to be cut were among their favourites.

MARY: What a tragedy. Well bye bye Channel 7. These shows are my favourite weekend programs and apart from SBS and ABC the only shows I watch on Free-to-Air. We've learned a lot about Qld and checked out some of the places and events shown. I know so many other people who watch them too.

Seven Queensland boss Ben Roberts-Smith informed staff of the changes, part of a new national strategy to better resource prime time programming, on Wednesday.

VIRGIL: This decision is a bad move for 7. These axed shows were a showcase of the great southeast and beyond. There were so many destinations and areas that were introduced to us, the travelling public to put on our to do lists to see, but alas, no more. These areas, that were showcased will more than likely see less visitors now, and be undiscovered by future tourists. Really sad, because our country neighbours need tourists now, more than ever.

KYM: Poor decision- these are probably the only shows other than the News that I watch on 7- definitely wont be watching Big Brother or Farmer Wants a Wife- Looks like more iview and Netflix for me!

SUSAN: See ya Seven. Three terrific shows replaced by garbage. Big Brother died. Let it rest in peace. The house burning down should be a sign. And for goodness sake, another vacuous dribble show about fake relationships. Oh, that's so innovative … not. When your ratings drop like a stone, it will be too late to recover. Reverse your decision.

SUSAN: I used to make sure all my jobs were done, drink was in hand ready to sit and relax and enjoy great real shows about our wonderful state, a great start to Sat & Sun nights (and I'm under 50). They were well presented and very enjoyable. What a sad day. Very disappointed. As the other comments say not much point to free to air now & they keep digging their own grave.

The team from Queensland Weekender pictured at Airlie Beach earlier this year, won’t be back in 2020.

Others used the announcement to savage the amount of reality television on free-to-air at the moment.

JON: Seven just went to Zero in my book. Fancy being so stupid as to take away those locally produced shows and replace them with franchise trash 'reality' shows that are nothing more than confected voyeurism.

BEVERLEY: Not good, I want the local shows, it good for everyone including business. who wants to watch that crap Big Brother etc

Channel 7's The Great Day Out presenter Billy Bentley. Picture: Paul Smith

TOM: You have got to be joking. Replacing these shows with the utter crap reality series shows that the people who run TV networks have their heads up where the sun doesn't shine.

MICHAEL: These great shows to be replaced by crap reality TV. I hope the advertisers leave in droves.

JOHN: Channel7 has joined the "Race to the Bottom" with its trash reality programs.

ELIZABETH: And the winner is … trash TV!!. What a stupid short sighted plan. Hope the advertisers leave in droves.

A common view among The Courier-Mail's readers was that the quality of free-to-air television had declined dramatically in recent times.

RICHARD: Free to air is just rubbish these days - no wonder they rate with only half the viewers they used to.

FAY: Rubbish decision - another reason why we watch Netflix. It's all about the big $$s south of the border - won't be long news will be broadcast from Sydney with a 5 min local content.

KEN: There is twenty free to air channels listed in the Sunday Mail TV guide. Often it is hard to find things that are not repeats or just not worth watching. Do the free to air channels have shares in pay TV?

Episodes already produced will continue to air through early 2020, but no new episodes are planned.