A staff member drown in a pool at Daydream Island Resort on November 16, 2020.
TRAGEDY: Staff member drowns in resort pool

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
29th Nov 2020 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
A STAFF member has drowned in the pool of a Whitsunday Island resort.

Workers have been left reeling after the tragic incident, which happened at Daydream Island earlier this month and has only just come to light.

At this stage it is unknown how or why it occurred.

A co-worker found the 40-year-old man dead in a pool at Daydream Island Resort about 6pm on November 16. Staff have been offered ongoing counselling since the death.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers were called to the island that night in relation to a drowning.

The newly refurbished resort, which received a $65 million facelift after suffering significant damage in Cyclone Debbie, has two pool areas.

There are two swimming pools at the island's main visitor hub, while a second pool area is located on the southern end of the island.

It is unknown in which pool the tragedy occurred. The resort's management team has been working with police.

"We are continuing to assist Queensland Police with their investigation after a tragic incident at the resort involving a staff member," a Daydream Island Resort spokesman said.

"The entire resort team were understandably shocked by the accident and we have offered them ongoing counselling.

"We spoke to the staff member's family at the time and shared our sincere condolences at this difficult time."

Investigations into the incident continue as police prepare a report for the coroner.

