Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Tragedy strikes as two men in their 30s drown

Scott Sawyer
by
5th Dec 2020 4:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tragedy has struck the popular tourist hotspot of Teewah Beach this afternoon after two men aged in their 30s drowned.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the deaths and said an eight-year-old boy was also pulled from the water, but was fully alert and conscious.

The spokesman said the boy would be flown by rescue helicopter with his mother to hospital, likely Sunshine Coast University Hospital, this afternoon.

The spokesman said the first calls for emergency assistance were made about 2.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service statement confirmed the boy, aged nine, was treated at the scene and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police advised a report would be prepared for the coroner.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase said the Westpac lifesaver helicopter and two four-wheel-drives were tasked to the scene, which was understood to be at least 20km north of the Noosa River.

It was understood the rescue helicopter picked up paramedics from Sunshine Coast Airport during a refuelling stop en route to the difficult to access scene.

More Stories

drowning editors picks queensland ambulance service sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away. SEE CURRENT TEMPS

        Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Premium Content Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Environment Minister warned 11 times of Fraser Island mismanagement

        BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        Premium Content BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        News Tourism operators talk about the highs and lows of 2020.

        HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        Premium Content HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        News ‘It’s an opportunity to see the island in a different way’