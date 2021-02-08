Menu
The Urangan man was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRAGIC: Bay man dead after crashing motorcycle into pole

Carlie Walker
by
8th Feb 2021 4:43 AM
A 26-year-old Urangan man has been killed after crashing his motorcycle into a pole at Sunshine Beach.

The crash happened about 7.15pm on Sunday along Eenie Creek Rd.

A police unit came across the crash, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been in the area patrolling for a motorcycle following reports of one driving erratically.

Initial investigations indicate that the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the forensic crash unit, with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information in relation to the riding of a motorcycle in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with relevant dashcam vision, to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP21002249590.

