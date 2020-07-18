Tragic crash leaves child orphaned

A toddler is being cared for by family after her young mum died last night, three weeks after a car crash which also killed the child’s dad.

Family and friends are rallying behind a two-year-old girl orphaned overnight after her mother succumbed to injuries from a crash late last month which also killed the child's father.

Tamzyn Rodda, 21, died last night, three weeks after the crash, which also killed the love of her life and her partner Slayde Collins, 24.

Her death brings the state's road toll to 129, compared to 113 at the same time last year.

The couple were hurled through the front windscreen of their Toyota Hilux after Mr Collins lost control of the car on Chambers Flat Road in Logan in Brisbane's south.

The tragedy left the couple's two-year-old daughter Grace an orphan.

Two days after the fatal crash, friend Nicole Fitzpatrick set up a Go-FundMe page to raise money for the little girl, while her mum was battling for life in hospital.

Within hours, more than $1900 had been raised with Ms Rodda's family declaring all the money would to go to the little Grace and to pay for Mr Collins's funeral.

The family said it would pay for all medical bills for Ms Rodda.

On Saturday, the day after Ms Rodda died, there was $3200 in the fund.

Ms Rodda was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and was in intensive care after the crash.

The tragedy unfolded when the Logan dad Mr Collins, was driving his white HiLux ute with Ms Rodda, and two other women passengers on June 27.

Tamzyn Rodda and Slayde Collins declared their love for each other on Facebook this month.

The ute rolled killing Mr Collins who was father to two-year-old Grace.

The sad twist was that one of Mr Collins's last Facebook posts was to declare his love for his partner and mother of his child Tamzyn.

Ms Rodda had also updated her Facebook profile on June 1, to include a photo of Mr Collins kissing her cheek.

Tamzyn Rodda and Slayde Collins.

The couple were “obviously” in love.

When the GoFundMe Page was set up Ms Fitzpatrick said: "This is a very tough time for Tamzyn, Grace and obviously all Slayde's and Tamzyn's family and friends," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"I can't even imagine how she will feel when she wakes up to find out she has lost her love.

"It brings tears to my eyes to even think about the hurt she will feel."

Ms Fitzpatrick said Ms Rodda would need the money for living costs.

The couple first met in 2017 and got together. Shortly after that Grace was born.

Mr Collins with his daughter.

Friend Aaron Lecomber said he had buried three friends after road tragedies in Logan this month.

He said Mr Collins and Ms Rodda were well known among his friends in Logan and obviously in love.

That love was professed publicly in one of Mr Collin's last posts on June 8, when he updated his profile photo to one of him with Tamzyn.

"I love you," she wrote and he replied, "Love you."

Originally published as Tragic crash leaves child orphaned