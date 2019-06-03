TRAGEDY: Young mum identified as M'boro crash victim

TRAGIC: Brianna Rapley was killed in a crash near Crows Nest on Friday.

A MARYBOROUGH mum just shy of her 21st birthday has been listed as the latest casualty in a week of road fatalities.

Brianna Rapley was killed in a crash north of Crows Nest on Friday evening while travelling with her family to Wagga Wagga. Ms Rapley's five-month-old son Maurice survived the incident, which RACQ LifeFlight attributed to the fact he had been placed within a baby capsule.

Her mother and stepfather, both from Maryborough, were transported to hospital in a stable condition after their Mitsubishi Pajero rolled on the New England Highway.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for her family had raised more than $1800 at the time of going to print.

"Brianna was a young mother to Maurice, with plenty of life left in front of her," the GoFundMe page reads.

"She was travelling between Marybourough to Wagga Wagga.

"Any help towards this cause is greatly appreciated at this time."

Her death rounds out the worst week for fatal crashes on Queensland roads this year, with 16 people losing their lives since last Monday.

This includes Eli Waters woman Charmaine Harris and her four children killed in a truck crash juust outside Kingaroy last Monday, who have not been added to the official toll due to ongoing investigations.