Tragic end to woman’s solo day hike

15th Mar 2021 8:59 AM

 

A Southern California woman has been found dead after she vanished on a solo hike, authorities said.

Narineh Avakian, 37, was discovered near the Mt Waterman Trail in the Angeles National Forest in San Fernando, California around 1.30pm. Saturday, Glendale Police Department said.

Ms Avakian was last seen when she set out on March 7 from her home in Glendale for a one-day hiking expedition, police said.

A Southern California woman has been found dead after she vanished on a solo hike.

But when she didn't return the following day, her family reported her missing to authorities.

Avakian didn't tell her family where she was headed, but she was an avid hiker, authorities said.

"Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips - though lately she has been going solo," police said.

On Thursday afternoon, her car was found parked along Angeles Crest Highway, authorities said.

Ms Avakian was last seen when she set out for a one-day hiking expedition

"It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snowstorm," police said on Friday.

No foul play is suspected in her death, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The coroner's office is now working to determine a cause of death, news station KCBS-TV reported.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

 

 

