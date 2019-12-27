Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
News

Tragic derelict ghost boat’s 600km journey

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Dec 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PHANTOM vessel has been sighted near North Stradbroke Island five months after it tragically capsized leaving three people dead.

The battered remnants of the 11.7m catamaran were spotted floating in South Passage Bar off North Stradbroke Island today.

In July, Grandparents Helen Cooper and Rod Cooper, both aged 78, drowned along with a family friend after the vessel capsized in tumultuous seas off Stockton Beach.

Jeremy Cooper, 50, and his daughter Emma, 16, were found clutching onto the catamaran, fighting for life.

The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A vicious combination of high seas, strong winds and sea debris prevented authorities from retrieving the boat.

In the 5 months since the tragedy, the ghost ship has floated some 600km from New South Wales to Queensland.

accident boating tragedy helen cooper lost at sea marine safety north stradbroke island rod cooper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        premium_icon FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        News Firefighters have extended a local fire ban in several regions, including the Fraser Coast. QFES says current conditions are perfect for bushfires.

        • 27th Dec 2019 11:48 AM
        Dry conditions across the region leads to declaration

        premium_icon Dry conditions across the region leads to declaration

        News The dire conditions were finally acknowledged this month

        DROUGHT: One of our driest years on record

        premium_icon DROUGHT: One of our driest years on record

        News In 1957, just 452.8mm of rain fell for the year

        Mayor’s tips to keep pets safe during holidays

        premium_icon Mayor’s tips to keep pets safe during holidays

        News Pet owners are being urged to ensure their animals are properly cared for this...