Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a house fire in Maryborough has been fenced off and police tape remains around the property.
The scene of a house fire in Maryborough has been fenced off and police tape remains around the property.
News

TRAGIC SCENE: Grieving family visit site of fatal house fire

Carlie Walker
16th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A grieving family has visited the scene of a Maryborough house fire where the body of a man was found on Thursday.

The house has been fenced and police tape remains in place around the property, with the family removing the belongs left in the backyard from the tragic scene.

Incident Controller Mark Long said triple-0 calls had been received about 7.54am on Thursday after smoke and flames were spotted coming from the home in Garden Street.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire.
The home was completely destroyed by the fire.

When they arrived, fire crews were confronted by a home that was well involved in flames.

Mr Long said smoke was billowing from the house.

He said the first priority was to search the home and locate anyone inside.

With no access via the front of the home because of the flames, crews went to the back of the home, where the man's body was discovered.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

If you are in need of support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as TRAGIC SCENE: Grieving family visits site of fatal M'boro house fire

fcfire maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Contract awarded for $12m Maryborough fire station

        Premium Content REVEALED: Contract awarded for $12m Maryborough fire station

        News Progress toward Maryborough’s new fire and emergency services complex reaches new milestone

        WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this...

        News Plan your weekend with this list of local events.

        Police ask for public’s help to find missing Urangan man

        Police ask for public’s help to find missing Urangan man

        News Police are asking for public help to find a man reported missing in Urangan.