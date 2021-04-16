TRAGIC SCENE: Grieving family visit site of fatal house fire

The scene of a house fire in Maryborough has been fenced off and police tape remains around the property.

A grieving family has visited the scene of a Maryborough house fire where the body of a man was found on Thursday.

The house has been fenced and police tape remains in place around the property, with the family removing the belongs left in the backyard from the tragic scene.

Incident Controller Mark Long said triple-0 calls had been received about 7.54am on Thursday after smoke and flames were spotted coming from the home in Garden Street.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire.

When they arrived, fire crews were confronted by a home that was well involved in flames.

Mr Long said smoke was billowing from the house.

He said the first priority was to search the home and locate anyone inside.

With no access via the front of the home because of the flames, crews went to the back of the home, where the man's body was discovered.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

If you are in need of support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as TRAGIC SCENE: Grieving family visits site of fatal M'boro house fire