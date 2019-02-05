Menu
National Theatre Live presents Antony and Cleopatra at the Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.
News

Tragic tale of love and loss comes to M'boro theatre

Carlie Walker
by
5th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

A QUEEN and a soldier.

Two people who should never have fallen in love.

Their passion would lead to to war and tragic ends for the two lovers.

A production of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra will be screened at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on February 10 and 12, with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo bringing the ill-fated couple to life.

With Caesar and his assassins now dead, General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome.

But at the fringes of a war-torn empire, the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Antony have fallen fiercely in love.

Antony and Cleopatra
In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes the catalyst for war.

Politics and passion are violently intertwined in Shakespeare's gripping tale of power.

The NT Live screening from the Olivier Theatre in London will start at 2pm on Sunday at the Brolga Theatre.

A second screening will be held from 6.30pm on February 12.

Tickets will cost $25 for adults, $23 for friends of the Brolga, $15 for children aged under 18 and $10 per person for groups of 10 or more.

antony and cleopatra brolga theatre shakespeare
