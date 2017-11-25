Family loses two members, 6kms apart, on Bruce Hwy

Two women were killed in the crash on July 22 last year.

SIX years and just a few kilometres.

That is all that separates the tragic death of Emma Butters from that of her aunt Vicki Watson.

Yesterday, the man who caused the crash that claimed Ms Watson's life, and that of her colleague Patricia Nell, was sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Cameron Edward Scheuber, 55, yesterday pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, causing the horror crash at Gootchie on July 22 last year.

Gail and Steve Butters were there to watch Scheuber's sentencing.

They lost their daughter, Emma, 20, on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough in 2010.

Then last year Ms Butters lost her sister, Vicki, in another senseless crash.

Yesterday, the couple watched as Scheuber was sentenced to a four month suspended jail sentence, with an operational period of two years, and had his licence suspended for six months.

The court heard Scheuber had been following too closely behind the car in front of him when it became necessary to make a sudden stop.

Scheuber was driving a prime mover full of macadamia nuts and was unable to stop the vehicle.

He crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with the vehicle carrying Ms Watson and Ms Nell.

Ms Watson died at the scene, while Ms Nell died later in hospital.

The court heard Scheuber had a poor traffic history and had been sentenced for careless driving twice previously, once in 1986 and again in 1994.

He had also received two speeding fines since the fatal crash.

The court heard Scheuber had suffered post traumatic stress in the wake of the crash and was attending counselling sessions regularly.

Outside the court, Mr Butters said they were never going to be happy with the sentence handed down.

"They could throw him in jail for 50 years and we wouldn't be happy," he said.

"It doesn't change the outcome."

Mr Butters said they wanted the laws surrounding careless driving to be made harsher and act as a deterrent to other drivers, lest more lives be lost like that of his daughter and sister-in-law.

"It's shattered so many people's lives," he said.

Mr Butters said Vicki was a beloved wife and was greatly missed by her family and grandchildren.