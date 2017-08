A TRAIL bike rider was spotted speeding without lights on and police need witnesses to come forward.

The dangerous driver was reported to police twice in the past few days, once at 7pm on Sunday and again at 5.45pm on Wednesday.

The bike, which was spotted on Murphy St in Pt Vernon, had no visible registration plates.

Police are urging anyone with information that may help police investigations to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.