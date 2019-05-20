Trail of destruction across CBD after driveway car theft

A GROUP of men led police on a dramatic pursuit through Nambour after driving dangerously, crashing a car and stealing another from a woman unloading groceries in her driveway.

Jesse William Jones, 22, was one of three offenders who left the trail of destruction in February just weeks after being released on parole for previous car thefts.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said Jones had a "lengthy history" as he appeared via video link from jail at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Lydford said Jones was among a group who stole a car from a woman's driveway as she was unloading groceries.

Thirty minutes later, Mr Lydford said the car was spotted being driven "erratically", "fish-tailing" and leaving the road around Nambour.

The court heard the driver crashed into a concrete pylon before passengers, including Jones got out and tried to rock the car.

They fled on foot and were caught on CCTV at Nambour Railway before leading police on a foot chase through the CBD.

Mr Lydford said the group got in a white van before driving off, but police arrested Jones a short time later.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist observed his "lengthy" criminal history, saying it included dishonesty, stealing and jail terms.

Jones pleaded guilty to several charges including obstructing a police officer, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and being a public nuisance.

Mr Stjernqvist said he was back before the court for an "avoidable" offence which he had been sent to jail for previously.

"You had the opportunity to avoid not being in jail, but re-offended," he said.

"This type of crime is prevalent in the community... it's a very high priority to deter others.

"It's not something I would have done."

Jones was fined $600, sentenced to 12 months' jail with a parole release date of July 15.