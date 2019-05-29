Trailblazing Blackwater engineer wins prestigious award

A BLACKWATER engineer and a mining firm with projects based in Moranbah have won prestigious awards at a Queensland Resources Council ceremony in Brisbane.

Nyah Teiotu was named this year's QRC Exceptional Indigenous Person in Queensland Resources, in recognition of her trailblazing work as the first Indigenous female engineer to enter BHP.

On top of her contribution to the workplace, Ms Teiotu is involved in a number of BHP's Inclusion and Diversity committees and STEM pathway programs and volunteers at various Indigenous student events and summer camps at University of Queensland.

"It is great that these awards recognise the many career opportunities for young people in the mining industry and I hope I can use my award to attract even more young people, especially women, to pursue them," Ms Teiotu said.

Trailblazing indigenous-owned company Black Cat Civil was awarded the Exceptional Indigenous Business Award, which recognises exceptional achievement by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander business supplying to the Queensland resources sector.

Owned by Jai Tomlinson and Brendan Flynn, Black Cat Civil works throughout Australia in the civil, rail, mining and construction industries and has projects at Caval Ridge, Peak Downs Mine and Eton Range.

The standout delivery of an initial sub-contracting scope of works at BHP's Caval Ridge Mine led to larger direct contracting opportunities for the company.

Accepting the award on Monday, on behalf of his 150 staff, of which 35 per cent are indigenous, Jai Tomlinson said he was committed to making a positive contribution to the communities in which he works.

"As a company we hope we can be a good example for others to set new standards in the engagement of Indigenous personnel," Mr Tomlinson said.

A long-standing partnership between QCoal Group and Jangga Operations was also recognised at the awards ceremony for its achievements in delivering sustainable training and employment solutions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across QCoal Group operations.

The 'Thida Bullaroo' (One Foot After the Other) program was co-designed with the community front and centre, using a strengths-based and innovative approach to pre-vocational assessments, training and recruitment.

A first in the Bowen Basin, the program has realised 50 full-time jobs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on QCoal Group operations, equating to five per cent.

QCoal Group general manager Hayden Leary said the initiative was the product of an enduring relationship and shared values.

The QRC Indigenous Awards celebrates the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the resources sector along with excellence in economic participation initiatives.