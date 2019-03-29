Menu
FILE PHOTO: Both northbound lanes have been affected on the Bruce Highway after a trailer rolled earlier this morning.
Trailer rollover causes Bruce Hwy chaos

Ashley Carter
29th Mar 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
A TRAILER that rolled on the Bruce Highway is causing peak-hour delays for drivers on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Kulangoor, just after the Parklands Exit overpass, about 7.30am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The single occupant of the car had managed to remove himself from the vehicle and was not injured, the spokeswoman said. No transport to hospital was required.

Both lanes of the highway are affected heading north towards Cooroy and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

