Fraser Coast police are looking for this trailer which was reported stolen.
Crime

Trailer safely secured but still stolen

Christian Berechree
20th Jul 2020 4:52 PM
WHEEL clamps and tow hitch locks weren't enough to stop opportunistic thieves from stealing a trailer from a Bay business.

Police are asking for public help to find a trailer, belonging to BJC Master Painters, which was stolen from Urangan.

Officers say the trailer was stolen from a building site in Waugh St, between 4pm on July 16 and 5am on July 17.

The trailer has distinctive patterns and wording and was reportedly secured with wheel clamps and tow hitch locks.

If you have information that could help, phone Policelink on 13 11 14 and quote reference number QP2001477828.

