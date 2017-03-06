36°
Opinion

Train dilemma: 'How all politicians sold M'Boro short'

6th Mar 2017 2:00 PM

AS A QR employee for 42 years and a train driver for many of those years, I can vouch for the quality rolling stock manufactured locally by Walkers and in later years by Downer. There was some rolling stock manufactured overseas whilst I was employed by QR but it was soon found that there was no quality comparision.

When drivers were required to fault find on the locomotives whilst they were out on the track, those locos built by Downer had all circuitry located in one cabinet. Overseas locos were the opposite with switches scattered throughout the loco ... anywhere the wire ran out.

Who approved the design of these suburban trains with inadequate wheelchair access? Does this mean the refurbishment will need to reduce seat size to allow wheelchairs through the alleyways?

I cannot understand why any Queensland government would look past the quality products that were and could continue to be produced in our town.

Aren't we all aware in our lives that cheapest is not always the best quality or the cheapest in the long run? Does the Government not realise that?

Both the Labor Party and the LNP are to blame for the trains being built cheaply and shoddily in India instead of having quality trains built in Maryborough. The Bligh government was responsible for the massive new Queensland Rail contract that was framed in such a way that it opened it up for overseas competition. Cost was paramount with little regard for quality.

Downer expressed an interest in the tender but withdrew from the process when it became clear the terms were designed to make use of cheap overseas labour and substandard construction. With about $10 million needed just to tender, Downer pulled out.

The ALP government didn't care because Maryborough was voiceless in the wilderness after years of independent representation.

By the time the tender was due to be let by Queensland Rail, the LNP was in government and was happy to announce it had struck a deal with Bombardier the major partner and most construction to be done in India, at half the cost of previous Australian-made trains it had bought. Downer was not a bidder because of the terms set by the previous Labor government.

Now we can hope that Downer in Maryborough gets plenty of work fixing up these trains as they fall to bits. We will need to fight even for that because the Ipswich rail workshops will also be chasing the work. And we can hope that when any more trains are ordered for Queensland whatever party is in power thinks long and hard about Maryborough, especially if it remains a marginal seat. We were rubbished by both city-centric parties. No wonder regional Queensland is kicking back and looking past the major political parties at election time. When we hear Government officials talking about job creation why don't they lead by example and let contracts to locally qualified businesses. Maybe there is a method in their madness ... creating jobs to fix the mess created by poor overseas construction.

Allan Ott - Tinana.

ALLAN OTT,

Tinana

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  downer rail fcopinion queensland rail

