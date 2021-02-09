Traineeship opens up world of opportunities for Bay women

Caylenn Taylor, Shaye Whitehead and Alana Boan hold tins of The Wandering Teapot products. The DigniTea range helps fund programs aimed at ending local poverty and creating opportunities for at-risk young people.

Completing a traineeship with the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has opened up a world of opportunities for three young women.

Alana Boan, Caylenn Taylor and Shaye Whitehead all took on their traineeships just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With the support of HBNC staff, however, all three were able to complete their traineeships, gaining valuable skills and qualifications along the way.

Their hard work has paid off, with all three securing extended contracts with the centre.

The traineeships are run as part of HBNC's social enterprise, The Wandering Teapot.

TWT's tea and cafe sales continue to help fund work aimed at ending local poverty and homelessness, while creating job opportunities for at-risk young people.

Alana had struggled to re-enter the workforce after having three children.

She said the traineeship had helped give her a new purpose and direction.

"I now know where I want to go in life," Alana said.

"The most rewarding part of my traineeship has been learning new skills, meeting new people and feeling like I am valued, encouraged and appreciated.

"I have learnt how to cater for large crowds, how to lead a team and how to manufacture a product."

Alana said it had not all been easy, as the pandemic had thrown a major spanner in the works.

"Some challenges I had to overcome were COVID and our tea store closing down, but I was redeployed into the Neighbourhood Centre and I have been supported incredibly well and inspired by the staff here and all the amazing things they do," she said.

Shaye, who gained valuable reception experience while completing a Certificate III in Hospitality, agreed COVID-19 had thrown up unexpected obstacles.

"COVID-19 was a large hurdle to jump throughout my traineeship, as it was for most people but HBNC was a massive help as I fortunately only had one week out of work and then I was back in there, which I greatly appreciate," Shaye said.

"My traineeship has prepared me to deal with a multitude of people with diverse backgrounds, those experiencing homelessness and working with a variety of different organisations."

Both Shaye and Caylenn had been out of work for more than a year before landing their traineeships.

Caylenn, who worked in the Wandering Teapot Cafe inside the community centre while completing a Certificate III in Hospitality, said the experience had helped build her confidence.

"I believe I now have very good customer service skills as I don't have anxiety with talking to new people anymore. It has also aided me with my time management skills and working under pressure efficiently," Caylenn said.

HBNC traineeships are supported by First Start, a Department of Employment, Small Business and Training program.

For more information please call the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on 4194 3000.