Photo: Maryborough Hospital. The Fraser Coast has been selected for a health trial to develop industry leaders. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Training future health leaders on the Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
8th Jun 2020 3:40 PM
THE FRASER COAST has been chosen as a trial site for a program to develop leaders in the health sector.

Councillor Jade Wellings said having access to a professional development leadership training program will enhance the skills of future leaders in the health sector, bringing many benefits to the region.

The Health Leadership Program is part of a $9 million initiative under the Regional Skills Investment Strategy (RSIS) which supports industry collaboration on local training solutions to address current workforce skill needs.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has partnered with the Queensland Department of Employment, Small Business and Training to deliver the strategy.

“The program is targeting the health care and social assistance industry workforce, primarily in health, aged care and disability services in the Fraser Coast,” Cr Wellings said.

Under the Health Leadership Program, existing Fraser Coast workers within these sectors can formalise their current skills through accredited training.

The flexible training program, based on industry feedback, will be co-ordinated by the council and delivered by College Australia and GreenX7.

“The program will start in mid June,” Cr Wellings said.

The program has a limited number of free positions available.

Businesses which want to be part of the program can phone project co-ordinator Kerry Fullarton on 0436 929 854.

Expressions of interest have opened and can be lodged online at kerry.fullarton@frasercoast.qld.gov.au

fraser coast health service fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

