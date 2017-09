Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath has her blood sugar level taken by TAFE nursing student Kacey Martin as her lecturer Di Suddaby watches on.

QUEENSLAND Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath visited the TAFE East Coast campus in Hervey Bay on Thursday.

During her visit, she announced the release of a new report by Jobs Queensland which outlines strategies to optimise the Fraser Coast region's economy.

Ms D'Arth also had her blood sugar level taken by TAFE nursing student Kacey Martin, watched on by lecturer Di Suddaby.