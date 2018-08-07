Training provider opens a new office

MARYBOROUGH LAUNCH: Everyone is welcome to the launch of the All States Training Maryborough office, on this Friday from 5.30pm.

ABOUT 1250 people from the Fraser Coast region have already received skills through local training provider All States Training (AST).

Thanks to a new office space, which will open in Maryborough on Friday, manager De'Anne Stegert hopes the organisation can help many more in their employment journey.

The new location, at 173 Adelaide St, will allow AST to offer more courses which will be introduced in the coming months.

It's a first for the training provider, who have not had a shop front in the region before.

Residents will now be able to physically walk in and ask about courses on offer.

"This will give us access to two training rooms now so we will be able to offer more courses more regularly,” Ms Stegert said.

"This is what excites all of us as we love to help local people achieve their goals.”

A local site will also mean participants won't have to travel to attend courses.

"We will also have our training room for hire when we are not using it,” Ms Stegert said.

"We also have a smaller office for hire if anyone needs it for a more personal matter instead of attending a coffee shop if they don't feel comfortable there.

AST is also able to alter courses to suit the individual needs of jobseekers.

For example, they have recently helped train people to work on solar farms and have had to tailor the courses to suit different sites.

Members of the public are invited to come along to an official launch of the new premises this Friday, from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

"We are asking anyone that would like to come along and find out we have to offer, which is not always easy to do when you work during business hours,” Ms Stegert said.

"We are a family owned and operated business and love to see the local area thrive and we hope to add to this with our services we offer to our clients.”

AST has been based out of Maryborough since 1995.