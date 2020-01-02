Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trains on the Cleveland line have been suspended due to overhead power line problems. PICTURE: AAP/David Clark
Trains on the Cleveland line have been suspended due to overhead power line problems. PICTURE: AAP/David Clark
News

Trains suspended due to overhead powerline concerns

by Kara Sonter
2nd Jan 2020 9:46 AM

COMMUTERS into Brisbane City from the southeast have faced huge delays this morning following suspension of trains on the Cleveland line.

Cleveland line trains have been suspended between Cleveland and Lindum stations this morning following problems with overhead power lines.

TransLink advised that alternative transport had been arranged for commuters, including a fleet of buses.

The problem arose just after 4.30am and continues to pose an issue.

It comes the 8.06am train between Manly and Central stations was cancelled due to a signalling problem.

More Stories

Show More
cleveland line train delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime spikes in small Fraser Coast towns

        premium_icon Crime spikes in small Fraser Coast towns

        News Reported offences nearly doubled in Howard last year

        • 2nd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        • 2nd Jan 2020 8:46 AM
        Maryborough businesses aim to cash in on CBD upgrade

        premium_icon Maryborough businesses aim to cash in on CBD upgrade

        News Some businesses in Maryborough want to cash in on CBD upgrades.

        Police stats reveal domestic violence on rise

        premium_icon Police stats reveal domestic violence on rise

        News Domestic violence breaches spiked on the Fraser Coast in 2019