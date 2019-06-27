Menu
JUMPING STARS: Chantal Duncan performing an aerial split.
JUMPING STARS: Chantal Duncan performing an aerial split.
TRAMP CHAMPS: M'boro gymnasts fly ahead of competition

Jessica Lamb
27th Jun 2019 7:47 PM
GYMNASTICS: Defying gravity is Kaysha Stewart and Chantal Duncan's favourite pastime.

Not only are the Maryborough Gym Sports trampoline gymnasts passionate about flying through the air, they also score accolades for doing it.

The duo made the trip to Redcliffe PCYC in Brisbane to compete in the second Southern Queensland Interclub Competition last weekend.

Nerves didn't stop Kaysha, 12, from winning her debut competition within six months of entering the discipline.

Trampoline stars - Kaysha Stewart performing leg tuck.
Trampoline stars - Kaysha Stewart performing leg tuck.

The St Mary's College Year 7 student has a background in artistic gymnastics and dance, which gave her the winning edge against 35 competitors from clubs including Gympie, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich and even NSW.

Kaysha topped the podium in the trampoline event in the level 2 female division, as well as competing in the double mini and tumbling, with what her coach Kelsey Connell described as "pleasing results”.

Chantal, 13, who has worked consistently to get back into this sporting discipline over the past year after a few years on hiatus, performed well at her second competition.

Trampoline stars - Chantal Duncan and Kaysha Stewart at Maryborough Gymsports
Trampoline stars - Chantal Duncan and Kaysha Stewart at Maryborough Gymsports

The Aldridge State High School Year 8 student placed 10th overall for level 3 trampoline and level 3A double mini in a field of 40 athletes.

"I never thought I would be able to do what I can do now, when I first started,” Chantal said.

Coach Connell dubbed the effort "not too bad for her re-debut into the competitive trampoline sports scene”.

"With some more training, she is set to be a fierce competitor,” Connell said.

Trampoline stars - Kaysha Stewart performing a handstand.
Trampoline stars - Kaysha Stewart performing a handstand.

"We're glad both of these girls have been exposed to more of their sport and the opportunities it entails.”

