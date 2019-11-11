Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER OUTAGE: A trampoline is to blame for 2100 homes being out of power this afternoon.
POWER OUTAGE: A trampoline is to blame for 2100 homes being out of power this afternoon.
Breaking

Trampoline caught in powerlines cuts power to six towns

Meg Gannon
11th Nov 2019 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILDREN'S toy has been blamed for power outages in Dalby, Chinchilla, Jandowae, Bell, Macalister and Jimbour.

A trampoline got caught in power lines at 2pm this afternoon, cutting power to 2100 homes in the region.

Ergon Energy confirmed the incident on their Facebook page this afternoon.

"Thanks everyone for your patience," the post read.

"And make sure tramps, outdoor furniture, pergolas, and other network-unfriendly things are tied down this storm season."

chinchilla dalby editors picks emergency western down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who served with Australian forces during the Malayan Emergency, will proudly don his...

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing

        DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        premium_icon DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        News State braces for a week of intense conditions this week

        CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        premium_icon CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        News A university-run project designed to remove tonnes of marine litter from the ocean...