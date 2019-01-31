Menu
LIFE CHANGING: (Back) Paul Bertino, Allan Harvey, Matty Swarzes and Zack Walthall. (Front) Bayside Transformations graduate Josh Alsop who will share his recovery journey at the Steps for Recovery Walk held on Saturday, February 16. Sotik Sanderson
Whats On

Transformed addict to share story at upcoming event

Jodie Callcott
by
31st Jan 2019 12:01 AM


THIRTEEN months ago, Josh Alsop was lying in hospital suffering seizures and being told he was on the brink of death.

His body had shrunk to 50kg and he was living on the street.

Reflecting on this time yesterday, the Bayside Transformations graduate described having been trapped in a world where taking the drug ice made him feel wanted and numbed the pain of a dysfunctional upbringing.

"No one wanted to know me, I was dangerous, I was just poison," Josh said.

"I had a beautiful wife and kids.

"I had everything a man could ever want and the drugs and alcohol took it from me.

"I was at the bottle shop at 6am or at my dealers waiting to get on and I was stuck in that world."

Now, having successfully completed the Bayside Transformations Drug and Alcohol Centre program, Josh is preparing to become house supervisor and a mentor.

"It's not an easy program by any means, but as addicts, we need that," he said.

"This program has changed me completely.

"I have my kids back in my life - that's the biggest part of it all. "I've got hopes and dreams again."

Josh will speak at this year's Steps for Recovery walk held next month to raise community awareness about the program that saved his life.

It's the second time the event, which was rolled out by Bayside Transformations director Tina Davies, has been held.

Attendees will be invited to carry a tea-light candle bag for a 5km circuit, starting from Bill Fraser Park, Torquay, and returning with a walk on the beach.

A name card can also be attached to the candle to symbolise those who have been impacted and offer hope for them and their families.

The Steps for Recovery walk will be held on Saturday, February 16. Registration is $15 for adults or $25 with a t-shirt.

Visit mycause.com.au/events/baysidestepsforrecovery

