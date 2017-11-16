Menu
TRANSFORMED: Teen who lost 60kg stuns at formal

Hervey Bay High year 12 student Josephine Desgrand ready for her formal.
Hervey Bay High year 12 student Josephine Desgrand ready for her formal. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
DRESSED in a figure-hugging red gown, Josephine Desgrand arrived at her formal with a confidence she never thought she'd carry.

Just one year ago, the Hervey Bay teen weighed 120kg, and within 12 months, dropped half her body weight just in time for her school formal.

"I've always watched those movies with the proms and big formals," she said.

"I always wanted to have a really nice formal dress and be small like everyone else."

 

TRANSFORMED: Josephine Desgrand weighed 120kg one year ago and now weighs just 60kg.
TRANSFORMED: Josephine Desgrand weighed 120kg one year ago and now weighs just 60kg. Contributed

As she stepped out of a fancy Corvette and onto the red carpet, it was a defining moment for Josie who couldn't believe she had finally achieved her dream weight for the event she had dreamt of her entire life.

"Putting on that red dress for the first time I was like 'wow'," she said.

"I felt like I was on the red carpet.

"I just wanted it to be a special day."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEIGHT LOSS STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Drawing inspiration from American fashion model, Gigi Hadid, Josie said she finally got to look like her style icon.

"I've always wanted to look like Gigi Hadid and I've always wanted to be her," she said.

"I saw her wearing this gorgeous red dress with long wavy hair and I wanted to look just like her.

"Or Blake Lively."

Now weighing 60kg, Josie said she lost the weight through a strict diet and plenty of exercise.

Not only is her family particularly proud of how far the 17-year-old has come, her boyfriend, Morgan, is too.

"I never told him (about my weight) when we first started dating, I kept it from him for so long," she said.

"I met him six months into my journey so I'd lost a lot of weight by then and he didn't know.

"I showed him the photos and he was amazed."

Having gained enormous popularity after sharing her weight loss journey, Josie shares her weight loss tips and healthy recipes through her Instagram NoLongerFatJosie.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
