Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic can allow their licences to lapse, provided they do not get behind the wheel. PHOTO: File.
Motorists who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic can allow their licences to lapse, provided they do not get behind the wheel. PHOTO: File.
News

Transport Department steers motorists through COVID-19

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST residents who are self-isolating and are unable to renew their driver's licence online can allow the licence to lapse – provided they do not get behind the wheel.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said motorists would be able to renew their licence after it had lapsed for up to five years without incurring any fees.

“The standard application process and cost would apply at the time of renewal,” he said.

The spokesman explained most licence renewal payments can only be made online or in person by the licence holder because of eligibility questions they must answer.

However, vehicle registration fees can be paid over the phone with BPAY, by direct debit, online or in person.

A concerned Maryborough resident who chose to follow the Chief Health Officer’s directives and self-isolate to help slow the spread of COVID-19 asked why phone payments were not allowed during the health crisis.

She said some people, especially the elderly, did not have access to the internet, BPAY capabilities linked to their accounts or credit cards.

The department stopped taking payments through its automated phone service in 2017 to reduce the risk of fraudulant activity.

driver's licence fraser coast registration transport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        ECQ: Failure to vote notices will be issued

        premium_icon ECQ: Failure to vote notices will be issued

        News Mayor George Seymour wrote to the ECQ asking for non-voters to avoid punishment due...

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor decided in meeting

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor decided in meeting

        Council News Councillors have voted in the deputy mayor at their first meeting