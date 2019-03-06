Cheat sheets: QR drivers ‘coached’ how to pass crucial safety tests

Former QR drivers have told The Courier-Mail of being either verbally coached on how to answer test questions or even given a “cheat sheet”. Picture: Richard Walker

A CHEATING scandal has engulfed Queensland Rail after the transport safety watchdog uncovered train drivers giving identical answers on competency tests to the marking guide.

An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has exposed "significant limitations" in how QR is running its 18-monthly mandatory safety tests for qualified drivers.

Its analysis of the driver "maintenance of competency test" results revealed a pattern of drivers giving identical or near-identical answers to the MOC test marking guide.

Former QR drivers have also told The Courier-Mail of being either verbally coached on how to answer test questions or even given a "cheat sheet" so that "you can't fail".

Safety issues around the MOC testing were discovered during the ongoing investigation into a near-miss near Bowen Hills in January.

An interim report late last month found a passenger train driver failed to stop at a red signal, pulling up 125m before potentially hitting another train. But investigators also zoned in on how the driver had passed five competency tests in seven years, only for "deficiencies" to be detected during a post-incident observation exercise.

Analysis of the driver's past test results found the answers to questions requiring a detailed response "were identical or near identical to those in the marking guide".

"In addition, there were very few incorrect answers noted," the ATSB report found.

Analysis of another 50 tests of other drivers found "almost all showed a similar pattern".

"It should be noted that the ATSB is not stating that QR's Citytrain drivers are not competent; rather the application of the process for assessing competency has significant limitations," it found.

Drivers must answer 250 questions without assistance to pass. Wrong answers should be noted and extra coaching given before trying again, according to the ATSB report.

QR chief executive Nick Easy said it was reviewing the testing and would transition to a revised theory assessment with updated content administered through a classroom group setting. He said the testing was just part of the process for ensuring driver competency.

One ex-driver told The Courier-Mail they were coached on the specific wording to use to pass the test.

The test concerns comes amid ongoing pressure to restore a full timetable following the 2016 "Rail Fail" that saw hundreds of service cancellations due to a shortage of drivers.