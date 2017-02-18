Transport train causes heads to turns as it passes CBD

Downer's loco makes its way through Queens Park in Maryborough pulling wagons headed for their holding yards to be worked on.

ONE of the unique features of living in Maryborough is transport trains passing through the heart of the city.

A transport train recently caught the eye of locals and tourists as it made its way through the Heritage City's Queens Park.

The wagons loaded on the train were for carrying railway lines.

The train was manufactured at Downer Maryborough and is described by a Downer spokesperson as an "Electric - Motive Diesel GT42 (3000HP) Loco".

It was on the way to Downer EDI Limited in Maryborough for maintenance works.

Downer Maryborough depot manager John Shelford said the train visits were usually weekly.

"Train movements can be weekly or on request; which best supports our customers' activities," he said.

